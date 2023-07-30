A Look At Jessica Simpson's Relationship With Sister Ashlee

One sister was a hit-making pop star. The other was the younger sibling living in the shadows and trying to find her own fame. This might sound like the premise of a wholesome, albeit unrealistic, movie, but it was real life for Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee Simpson in the early 2000s.

Jessica first burst onto the music scene with her debut album "Sweet Kisses" in 1999, when Ashlee was just 15. A few years later in 2003, the elder Simpson added "reality star" to her résumé when she appeared in the MTV show "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" with then-husband Nick Lachey. By 2004, Ashlee followed in her sister's footsteps when she launched her own career as a singer and reality series star, and the media was quick to pit the two against each other.

However, even if the sisters were competing for radio plays and TV airtime in a professional sense, behind the scenes, they insisted they were on the same team. "We're sisters," Ashlee Simpson told The Associated Press (via Today) around the time of her first album release. "For us it's not about competition. If she succeeds, then I'm happy, and if I succeed, then our family wins no matter what."