The Touching Meaning Behind Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes' Daughters' Names

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling mostly keep their family life private, but once in a while, the couple shares bits and pieces about parenting their two daughters, Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling. They welcomed Esmeralda first in 2014 and Amada two years later in 2016. The girls actually share the name, Amada — it's Esmeralda's middle name. Mendes has been clear that she and Gosling won't post any photos of the girls until they're old enough to give consent, but she has opened up about the meaning behind the name that belongs to both of them.

Amada was Mendes' grandmother's name, and it also means "loved" in Spanish, per Hello! — Mendes' family is from Cuba. Even though it was already a part of their first daughter's name, Mendes and Gosling felt that it was the perfect choice for their second daughter, too. Not to mention, sharing Cuban traditions with her family is very important to Mendes, and giving two daughters the same name is customary in her culture.