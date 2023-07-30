Did Kim Kardashian Ever Have A Romantic Relationship With Chris Paul?

Kim Kardashian has been linked to several famous men over the years. In addition to dating some celebrities, she's also been married three times, including her most recent marriage to rapper Kanye West. However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has also dated several athletes in the past. She's even been linked to married NBA Point Guard Chris Paul. When Kardashian first rose to fame she was in a serious relationship with USC star running back Reggie Bush who went on to become the number one draft pick of the New Orleans Saints, per The Spun.

In 2010, Kardashian dated another NFL star when she confirmed a brief relationship with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin. However, the duo eventually split due to their busy schedules and the distance between them (via People). The Skims founder has also dated soccer player Alecko Eskandarian and reportedly had a relationship with famed soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo before tying the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries. Of course, Kardashian and Humphries were only married for 72 days before the reality star pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce.

Although Kardashian seems to have a thing for athletes, did she really have a romance with Chris Paul?