What Happened To General Hospital's Kim Nero? We Dive Into Her Story

When Oscar started dating Josslyn, her mother Carly was eager to meet Kim and invited her to Thanksgiving dinner. Kim was reluctant to go but showed up anyway, making her disapproval of Carly's ties to the mob clear. At that dinner, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) arrived and Kim mistook him for Drew Cain (Billy Miller), one of her old flames. She met the real Drew again and told him that he was the reason she moved to Port Charles since he was Oscar's biological father.

Oscar suffered a seizure and found out that he had an inoperable brain tumor, which Kim had been keeping from him. He refused the treatment that his parents wanted and grew apart from Kim. However, they were able to mend their relationship as his health declined. Kim briefly dated Julian Jerome (William deVry), but got back together with Drew so that they could be a family as Oscar got worse. He passed away soon after and Kim and Drew scattered his ashes in Kilimanjaro. Upon her return, she was never the same.

Kim wanted to have another baby to try to replace Oscar, but both Drew and Julian turned her down. As a last resort, Kim drugged Drew at a wedding and tried to sleep with him, but was interrupted by Julian. Wrecked by grief and regret, Kim decided it would be best to leave Port Charles.