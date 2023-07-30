All The Fathers Of Carly's Children On General Hospital

Carly Spencer (originated by Sarah Brown, now played by Laura Wright) from "General Hospital" is a character who always seems to lean towards the right side of wrong. She's been in the middle of some wild scandals, but she manages to even out her shortcomings with her protective nature. Carly's strong sense of family loyalty and desire to do anything for her children makes her a complex and exciting character to watch. Even though her fierce personality has been known to cause a rift between fans who either love or hate Carly, no one can deny that she is a passionate character who has made quite the impression on the world (and the men) of Port Charles.

Like many soap opera characters, Carly has a very complicated family tree. Since she arrived Port Charles in 1996 looking for her biological mother Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), Carly has had several pregnancies, although she has only carried three children to term. In addition to her biological children, she also became a stepmother when Carly married Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and formed a close relationship with his three children, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth), and Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). Carly's been known to stir up trouble and chaos wherever she goes, but the love she has for her children is a constant in her life.