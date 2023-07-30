The Time Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Performed A Daring Rescue In LA Traffic

With more than 20 heartwarming Hallmark movies, Alison Sweeney has been a long-time favorite for fans of the feel-good network. The actor and producer is most known on the channel for made-for-TV movies such as "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," "The Wedding Veil," and "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm," but she also has a history as a soap opera star and reality TV host.

Whether she's solving mysteries, baking cakes, or falling in love, the adventures of Sweeney's characters are always screen-worthy affairs, but it turns out that some of her real-life escapades are just as exciting. In a tweet from January 2023, Sweeney shared that she and her husband rescued a lost dog, even venturing into traffic to ensure its safety.

As a known animal lover, it makes sense that the Hallmark star was willing to risk this daring escapade to ensure the safety of the little pooch. Here are all the details you need to know about Alison Sweeney's daring LA traffic animal rescue.