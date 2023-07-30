The Time Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Performed A Daring Rescue In LA Traffic
With more than 20 heartwarming Hallmark movies, Alison Sweeney has been a long-time favorite for fans of the feel-good network. The actor and producer is most known on the channel for made-for-TV movies such as "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," "The Wedding Veil," and "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm," but she also has a history as a soap opera star and reality TV host.
Whether she's solving mysteries, baking cakes, or falling in love, the adventures of Sweeney's characters are always screen-worthy affairs, but it turns out that some of her real-life escapades are just as exciting. In a tweet from January 2023, Sweeney shared that she and her husband rescued a lost dog, even venturing into traffic to ensure its safety.
As a known animal lover, it makes sense that the Hallmark star was willing to risk this daring escapade to ensure the safety of the little pooch. Here are all the details you need to know about Alison Sweeney's daring LA traffic animal rescue.
Sweeney and her husband saved a pup from traffic
Dave & I rescued a dog running in the street in LA last Saturday. Sweet ol’ guy had been out there a while. We got him cleaned up & fed. The vet scan showed he had a microchip. So I’m thrilled to report Rufus has been reunited with his owner today!!! 🥹 #RescueDogs pic.twitter.com/5wniEvVazI— Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) January 18, 2023
Alison Sweeney shared the story of her doggie rescue with her fans on Twitter. In the tweet, she featured a photo of the snoozing pup curled up on the couch. We can imagine that the little guy was pretty tuckered out after the traffic sprints that Sweeney describes.
"Dave & I rescued a dog running in the street in LA last Saturday. Sweet ol' guy had been out there a while," she wrote alongside the photo. "We got him cleaned up & fed. The vet scan showed he had a microchip. So I'm thrilled to report Rufus has been reunited with his owner today!!"
Tweeting in response to a fan, the "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" star expanded on her escapade, painting a chaotic, but endearing picture. "You shoulda seen me running down the sidewalk trying to catch up without scaring him. At one point I'm in the street blocking traffic," Sweeney tweeted. "It was nuts. Finally dave was able to round him up. It was like #YellowstoneTV for a second there."
Alison and her family are known for their love of animals
For fans of Alison Sweeney who are familiar with her family's love of animals, this risky romp into a busy street for the sake of a lost dog will come as no surprise. The Hallmark star is often posting pictures of her family and pets to social media and has openly participated in rescue initiatives. In a 2020 interview, the former "Days of Our Lives" actor provided some insight into her parcel of pups.
"My dogs are all mutts. We have Ozzy, who is 13-ish, Bean, who is 8-ish, and Basil, who is about a year old," she told Soap Opera Digest. "We've rescued all three dogs. Ozzy we literally rescued — [my husband] Dave and I were driving down the street and saw Ozzy ... Bean we picked out at a city shelter and Basil came to us from a great rescue called Rover's Retreat. Basil was meant to just be a 'foster dog' but ... we fell in love with her right away. We couldn't give her up!"
While Sweeney took to social media in April of 2022 to mark the passing of her dog, Ozzy, the rest of her pack is still often featured on her Instagram page. The Hallmark producer also posts pictures of horses, as both she and her daughter appear to be avid riders.