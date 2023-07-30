Why Tom Holland Doesn't Like Hollywood

Tom Holland may be an A-list actor, but he's not a big fan of Hollywood. There's no doubt that the "Spider-Man" star is passionate about his craft, of course. He just could do without some of the more negative consequences of fame and the business side. During a conversation with the beloved life coach and podcast host, Jay Shetty, Holland got vulnerable about how he really feels about Hollywood and why he makes an effort to remove himself from it all as much as he can.

Instead of giving the excess glitz and glamor or the invasive paparazzi too much power, the actor tries his best to stay grounded and live a somewhat normal lifestyle. He prefers to only attend industry events when it's required of him and keeps his personal life as private as possible. (Unfortunately, the world discovered Holland and Zendaya's relationship when they were photographed during a private moment.) The actor has learned to focus on what makes him truly happy — loved ones, golf, and tennis, among other things. His mindset and priorities help him manage his anxiety when it comes to Hollywood.