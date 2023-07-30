What Joe Biden's Granddaughter Maisy Studied In College

When Joe Biden isn't busy signing infrastructure bills and conferencing with world leaders, he's checking in with his grandchildren. According to Naomi Biden, he calls them every day — if they don't pick up, he'll worry that something's wrong. "He always calls with the same energy even after he's just done 15 interviews in a row," his granddaughter Maisy Biden explained to PBS NewsHour. Maisy, Hunter Biden's third daughter, graduated from Sidwell Friends School alongside Sasha Obama in 2019 before attending the University of Pennsylvania. She finished with a degree in fine arts in 2023 and appears to be pursuing a career in visual art. The first granddaughter even has an Instagram account dedicated to her projects, posting snapshots from her college art exhibitions — and even a few cat pics.

The President, joined by his son Hunter, stopped by Maisy's senior art show during her 2023 spring semester. Hunter, who's had his fair share of controversies since his dad entered The White House, has also tried his hand at visual art. In fact, some of his paintings were listed for hundreds of thousands of dollars and, consequently, became the subject of an investigation.