Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy's Orlando Surprise For Son Hudson Is Melting Our Hearts

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy announced in a TikTok video that she's taking her adorable son, Hudson, on a mother-son trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. It's easy to see why the video garnered more than 260 thousand views on the app in just one day: His perfect reaction was complete with utter disbelief, lots of grinning, hugs, and even a few tears.

The hair salon owner and her son have a close relationship, and she isn't shy about showing him off on social media. In honor of his 10th birthday in November 2022, she posted a compilation of cute videos of her son and wrote, "I want to live forever just to see what a great man you will become!" LeCroy also shared a photo of Hudson in July 2023 and called him "perfect" in a simple caption. Out of all the amazing Hudson content LeCroy has shared over the years, her TikTok video surprising him with the trip has to be the most touching yet. Based on her Instagram Stories from the following day, it seems like Universal Studios quickly exceeded their expectations.