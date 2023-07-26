Charles Armstrong-Jones: 9 Facts About Princess Margaret's Only Grandson With A Royal Title

Princess Margaret was a beloved member of the royal family whose legacy of subverting the expectations of how a royal "should" behave continues to ignite curiosity today. From the scandals of Princess Margaret to her undeniably-radiant personality, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II was one of a kind. When the larger-than-life royal started her own family with Antony Armstrong-Jones, she passed along her unique approach toward royal life to her two children and four grandchildren. While Princess Margaret's grandson, Charles Armstrong-Jones, may not find the spotlight as comfortable as his grandmother once did, he is undoubtedly blazing his own trail as a young royal, and, in turn, carrying on her legacy of paving your own way.

To be connected to the House of Windsor and manage to maintain your personal privacy is a difficult task to achieve. Armstrong-Jones has the opportunity to take a more prominent role in the public eye. After all, he occupies the 26th spot in the line of succession for the throne. Even so, he chooses to evade the cameras and accompanying chatter of the media. Where many have failed to establish privacy, Charles Armstrong-Jones appears to succeed.

Even if his name doesn't regularly appear in headlines, Armstrong-Jones is a figure worth noting. As the only grandchild of Princess Margaret with a royal title, Armstrong-Jones holds a unique position amongst Princess Margaret's descendants.