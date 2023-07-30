Claudia Conway Blamed The Media For Her Decision To Become A Playboy Bunny

Following Playboy's announcement that Claudia Conway would be joining its catalog of models, the former "American Idol" contestant took to Twitter to provide insight into her decision. She tweets, "When I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me."

While she doesn't specify what she means by this, there are arguably many moments from her teenagerhood that she could be referring to. Not only did she face constant sexualization as a popular TikTok figure, with one of her underage nudes even being leaked via her mother's Twitter, but she was often used as a pawn in her parents' political narratives. Critics specifically point out her "American Idol" audition and arc as exploitative, which depicted her and her parents shortly after Claudia had made accusations of abuse via TikTok.

"Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's. I have full control of my body and my voice," Conway continues via Twitter. "I believe in writing your own narrative like I've said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you."