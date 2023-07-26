The Most Inappropriate Outfits Katy Perry Has Ever Worn

From the moment she was first propelled into the pop music big leagues with "I Kissed a Girl," Katy Perry began generating controversy. The 2008 breakthrough track led to the songstress facing accusations of queerbaiting and appealing to straight men through vaguely homoerotic themes. It comes as little surprise, then, that Perry has continued to cause a furor in the years that have followed her smash hit.

At the heart of much of this contention has been her wardrobe. The singer is famed for her eccentric and quirky fashion choices, donning kooky cupcake co-ords and popcorn fits that, well, pop. But among this array of sartorial sprinkles and funfetti, Perry has had some major misses. Throughout the years, she's sported a number of inappropriate outfits, leading to everything from finger-wagging parents to lawsuits and even being outright banned from entering certain countries.

Be that as it may, Perry has no plans to stop donning her signature quirky coordinates any time soon. Asked by W Magazine whether she has any fashion regrets, she replied: "No, because I think it [has all] represented me at the time and the age. I've worn a lot of weird a** things, but they've always brought me joy ... Has everything been A+? Well, I guess that's subjective. Some people love it, some people are like, 'What the f***?,' and that's fine." Let's delve into the good, the bad, and the potentially life-threatening with the most inappropriate outfits Katy Perry has ever worn.