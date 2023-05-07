King Charles Coronation-Goers Tell The List Harry Betrayed Them, But The Outrage Isn't Fair - Exclusive

Prince Harry has been criticized over, well, criticizing his lot in life. He's been called a whiner for his interviews with Oprah Winfrey, the revelations in his Netflix "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, and his memoir, "Spare." However, the anti-Sussex sentiment isn't so much over the truth of his accusations as it is over the fact that he dared to say anything negative. The British may question the relevance of the monarchy, yet they're still protective of it. Sure, Kate Middleton may have been the one who made Meghan Markle cry over Princess Charlotte's ill-fitting bridesmaid's dress, but it seems some people would rather not know about it. They'd rather hold on to the fairy-tale illusion of royalty than have someone tell us about the cracks in the palace walls. As one observer told The List's reporter, "You just don't do that."

Harry's oversharing is the explosive fizz of years of bottled-up silence. While he was a working royal, he was obligated to live by the family's code of silence. Now that he is free, it's as if he can finally explain what led to his mental anguish and his need to live his own life. Psychology Today notes that Harry saves his true "hatred" for the tabloids that gleefully painted him and Meghan as villains. Perhaps if his family had stepped in to stop the media attacks, things might have gone differently. Instead, they held to their above-it-all attitude and expected the Sussexes to do the same — until they couldn't.