Mina Starsiak Hawk's Honest Body Transformation: From Plastic Surgery To Weight Loss

Since 2016, Mina Starsiak Hawk has starred on HGTV's "Good Bones." The series follows Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, as they take old, dilapidated homes in Indianapolis and flip them into modern marvels. Unsurprisingly, "Good Bones" has been a ratings hit for the network and has made Starsiak Hawk extremely popular on social media.

In 2021, Starsiak Hawk made news unrelated to home renovations and DIY projects when she revealed on Instagram that she had gone under the knife for a series of procedures, including a tummy tuck and liposuction. Starsiak Hawk's surgeries came not long after the September 2020 birth of her second child with husband Steve Hawk, Charlotte Hawk. Her first child, a son named Jack Hawk, was born in 2018. Starsiak Hawk has been honest about getting plastic surgery after having two kids.

Speaking to Parade about making this decision, the HGTV personality said, "There are so many ways you can go about trying to get back to how you feel like yourself, and for me, the best and the right path was with surgery." She added, "I think as women, we feel like if we have to struggle for it, then we're allowed to have it. Like, it can't just be easy. Not that surgery was easy, but it gets perceived as the easy way out." Besides aesthetic reasons, Starsiak Hawk has said that her career as a home renovator also contributed to getting plastic surgery.