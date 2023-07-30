The Most Important Lesson Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Ever Learned From Alison Sweeney

Hallmark Media may be known for its Christmas movies, and still, the company has popular year-round programming across its three channels — The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. One of the network's most popular series of movies is "The Wedding Veil" trilogy starring Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, and Lacey Chabert. The films follow three friends who encounter and pass along an antique bridal veil thought to be able to lead its owner to true love. Filming the trilogy allowed for Reeser, Sweeney, and Chabert to become friends in real life.

The actors bonded during their downtime throughout filming each movie in "The Wedding Veil" trilogy. This bonding also included some inadvertent career advice. Along with acting, Reeser has ventured into producing, as has Sweeney. Reeser opened up about the lessons she learned from working with Sweeney while watching her take on a producing role as well.