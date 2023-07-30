How Hallmark's Danica McKellar Found Her Self-Worth After The Wonder Years

Danica McKellar is a Hallmark veteran who makes every holiday season just a little bit more magical, but that isn't where the actor got her start. One of her most iconic roles is Winnie Cooper, the wholesome girl next door from the beloved television series "The Wonder Years." The comedy-drama ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993, launching McKellar into global stardom at just 13 years old.

She went on to appear in some of Hallmark's most successful festive movies, including "Suddenly Santa" and "Christmas She Wrote." McKellar also voiced more than a few cartoon characters throughout her impressive career, most notably 11 of them in a single show, "Young Justice." The actor worked as a producer and writer on the mystery series "Inspector Mom," in which she also starred, too.

However, as McKellar was so young when she stepped into showbusiness, she had to work harder to find her self-worth during her formative years, especially after "The Wonder Years" came to a close. Between work and school, there was much ground to cover for the former child star, which ultimately led her to question her value offscreen. As a mathematician and author, McKellar challenged herself to step out of her comfort zone.