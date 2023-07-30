What To Know About Nicolas Cage's 3 Children

Few actors have gained notoriety quite like Nicolas Cage. He has worked on everything from action movies to Christmas flicks. And for an actor with a portfolio as diverse as Cage's, it's unsurprising that his personal life is just as intriguing. The Oscar-winner has had many high-profile relationships over the years, with stars like Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley, alongside rumored romances with Hollywood icons like Sarah Jessica Parker and Angelina Jolie.

Cage has been married five times. His marriage to Presley only lasted three months, and his impulsive Vegas marriage to make-up artist Erika Koike ended just four days after the ceremony took place. He's a father to three children from three separate relationships. In 1990, Cage welcomed his first child, Weston Cage Coppola, with his then-girlfriend, model Christina Fulton. The couple started dating in 1988 and parted ways in 1991. His second child, Kal-El Coppola, came from his third marriage to Alice Kim.

The former couple met when Kim was a 19-year-old waitress in Los Angeles and Cage was 40, and they wed just two months after their first encounter. Cage's marriage to Kim lasted 12 years. The "National Treasure" star told The Guardian that he was caught off guard by the divorce, but he continues to have a good friendship with Kim, and she even attended his fifth wedding, to Riko Shibata. At 58, Cage had his third child, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage, with Shibata, in 2022. The couple has a 31-year age gap, which makes her younger than his eldest son, Weston.