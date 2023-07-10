What To Know About Nicolas Cage's Wife, Riko Shibata (And Their Age Gap)

When "Moonstruck" and "Vampire's Kiss" came out in the late '80s, Nicolas Cage's wife, Riko Shibata, wasn't yet born. According to The U.S. Sun, Shibata is over 30 years younger than her Hollywood husband. The pair were introduced by mutual friends while Cage was filming "Prisoners of the Ghostland" in Japan. The connection was pretty much immediate. "I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders ... I thought, 'That's it. This, this could work out,'" Cage remembered in a conversation with ET.

As the actor has previously noted, "I think there has to be some unusualness to be able to be in a relationship with me" (via The New York Times Magazine). Considering Shibata's unique taste in pets, it seems she fits the bill. The pair were first spotted together in 2020 — they went on a romantic trip to check out Cage's future burial site in New Orleans — and they officially tied the knot in February 2021. Their first child, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, was born in 2022; she was named in honor of Cage's late father, August Coppola. If that name sounds suspiciously familiar, it's because of Nicolas Cage's impressive family tree. He's the nephew of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola.

With Cage and Shibata's unique relationship, here's what we know about Cage's much younger bride.