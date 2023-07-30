The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Sharon And Phyllis

The path was clear for Sharon and Nick to reunite. Sharon and Nick planned to get married, but the wedding was interrupted by Phyllis who had woken up from her coma. She told Nick what Sharon had done with the paternity test results for Summer, and he broke up with her shortly after. They found their way back to each other, but Nick slept with Phyllis right before his impending wedding to Sharon. Furious at her rival and her betrothed, Sharon broke up with Nick at the altar.

Phyllis and Nick gave their relationship another go, but it was soon revealed that Sharon and Phyllis had been two of the women who helped cover up J.T. Hellstrom's (Thad Luckinbill) attempted murder; they believed he had died, so they kept the secret, even though he was revealed to be alive later on. Nick broke up with Phyllis and she left town soon after. When she returned, Phyllis entertained the idea of reuniting with Nick but ultimately rejected him.

Even after all this time, it seems as if the two women still can't get along. Despite moving on with different people, the resentment of years of feuding still remains. Sharon and Phyllis can't go long without sparking an argument about one thing or another, and it doesn't seem like it's going to end any time soon.