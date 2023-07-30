Michelle Obama And Donald Trump Have Vastly Different Memories Of His Inauguration

After Barack Obama's history-making win as President of the United States, hope for the future appeared to be well alive. However, these hopes were dimmed in the face of Donald Trump's rise to the presidency. Misinformation and "fake news" have been hot topics in politics over the past two terms. Now, Michelle Obama is stepping up to fact-check Trump's memory of his swearing-in.

During an episode of her podcast, "Michelle Obama: The Light," the former first lady discussed her life both in and beyond the White House. She also talked about the 2017 inauguration, during which Michelle's disdain was visible in press photos. The ever-classy former lawyer shut down Trump's faulty claims once and for all: "There weren't that many people there. We saw it, by the way!"

Michelle's choice to jab at the turnout was fitting, seeing as Trump's claim of a 1.5-million-strong crowd was the very first lie of his presidential term. She also famously sported a frown as Trump was sworn in, as seen in images spread across social media. In her 2018 novel, "Becoming," Michelle revealed that she actively decided to wear her disappointment during the ceremony despite the public's opinion. "Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment: I stopped even trying to smile," she wrote (per ABC News).