Donald Trump's Campaign Rails Against The Former President's Third Indictment

Donald Trump's campaign released a statement on Aug. 1 on Twitter, railing against the indictment. It read, "This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins." The statement went on to claim the persecution of Trump and his supporters "is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."



Trump posted a statement to Truth Social a couple of days after receiving the target letter from the Department of Justice that preceded the indictment. He wrote, "WOW! On Sunday night, while I was with my family ... HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country was given to me by my attorneys. Deranged Jack Smith . . . sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment." Trump again referred to the investigations against him as a "WITCH HUNT" and an example of election interference — Trump is making his third run for the office of the president in 2024. He also mentions the potential for a fourth indictment, which could be in the works. There's an ongoing investigation into Trump's potential election interference in the state of Georgia.

After the news of Trump receiving the target letter from the DOJ went public, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed the idea that this was an example of the government going after a political opponent. McCarthy said, "If you notice, recently President Trump went up in the polls and was actually surpassing President Biden for reelection. So what do they do now? Weaponize government, go after their number one opponent," via CBS News.