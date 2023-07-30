The Strange Connection Between Stanley Tucci's Wives

From "The Hunger Games" franchise to his supporting roles in classics like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Easy A," Stanley Tucci is one of today's most beloved actors. He even inspired the parody son "Tucci Gang" on "Saturday Night Live" — if that's not success, we don't know what is. Outside of sporting gelled blue hair as Ceasar Flickerman and being a supportive husband to Meryl Streep in "Julie & Julia," Stanley Tucci has plenty of practice being a real-life husband. Sadly, the actor's first wife, Kate Tucci, passed away in 2009 after a years-long battle with breast cancer. At the 2006 premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada," she met and talked to her husband's future wife, Felicity Blunt. Even Stanley thinks it's a pretty strange coincidence.

On a 2021 episode of "WTF with Marc Maron," he explained the situation. "["The Devil Wears Prada" is] where I met Emily [Blunt] and we became friends," he said, adding, "And, actually, Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity." Perhaps a sign that his first wife would have approved of his second? Kate found out she had cancer right before he signed on to do the film. "I did ["The Devil Wears Prada"], and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that," he said. Together, they had three children.