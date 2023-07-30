Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Hope Married Wyatt

Hope Logan (originated by Kimberly Matula, now Annika Noelle) has had a very complicated love life on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Any long-time viewer of the soap knows that Hope's been stuck in an on-again off-again relationship with Liam (Scott Clifton) for years, but he's not the only Spencer brother who has ever pursued her; she also entertained a relationship with his brother, Wyatt — who has a complicated love life of his own — and even went so far as marrying him.

Hope and Wyatt hit it off from the moment they met, with Hope even helping Wyatt discover that he was part of the Spencer family. Finally feeling like someone's first choice after years of having to compete with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for Liam's attention, Hope encouraged Wyatt's flirtations, even though she still harbored feelings for Liam. This complicated love triangle reached a climax when Hope and the Spencer brothers found themselves in Europe for a business trip and Hope made an impulsive decision that turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes of her life.