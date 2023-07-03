Wyatt Spencer's Complicated Love Life On The Bold And The Beautiful

Wyatt Spencer has been through a dizzying amount of relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," with actor Darin Brooks recently celebrating 10 years on the soap. Wyatt first became enthralled by Hope Logan (then Kimberly Matula) after she spotted him taking a shower outside at the Big Bear campground. When she started hanging out with Wyatt, her ex-boyfriend, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), became insanely jealous.

At one point, Hope happened to notice that he wore a sword necklace like Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and it was soon discovered that Wyatt was his son, making him Liam's brother. Angry that his mother, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), had kept his dad's identity secret his whole life, Wyatt decided to move in with his newfound father and brother. Hope was engaged to Liam, and when Wyatt kissed her, Liam angrily punched him in the head. She then produced a fashion line called Hope for the Future.

When Hope met Wyatt's mother, she included some of Quinn's jewelry designs in her line. Hope was back with Liam by this stage, and the two were planning to get married, but on their wedding day, she found out he'd secretly seen his ex, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope broke things off and ran away to Hawaii with Wyatt.