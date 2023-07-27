What Happened To Rose McGowan?

This article contains references to sexual assault that some may find triggering.

Although she's been out of the Hollywood limelight for some time, Rose McGowan played several memorable characters. She landed her breakout role in "Scream," playing Tatum, the best friend of main character Sidney (played by Neve Campbell). It was the mid-'90s, and McGowan was suddenly in demand, landing many more projects before her big recurring role on the WB Network's "Charmed."

After Shannen Doherty's character was killed off in 2001, McGowan joined the cast of "Charmed" as Paige Matthews, a fellow "Charmed One," and held the role until the show's end in 2006. Unfortunately, despite the show's massive success, she actually disliked much of her time on "Charmed," according to her memoir "Brave." "I found the repetitive days so opposite my natural rhythms that I became sick over and over. And it was at times a very stressful environment. I started to have panic attacks because of everything I was pushing down," she wrote.

Even though McGowan wasn't a fan of filming the show, it wasn't the reason she left Hollywood. Since playing a witch on television, she has completely reinvented herself and embarked on a wildly different career. So, let's dive into what happened to Rose McGowan since "Charmed" ended.