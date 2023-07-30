Where Adele's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Stands

Superstar Adele was first linked to Simon Konecki sometime in 2011 and the two welcomed a baby about a year later, according to E! News. They decided to get married in 2018, but their union came to an end in 2019. "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," read a statement emailed to the Associated Press by the singer's rep. Adele and her ex's focus shifted to co-parenting their son, Angelo, and they didn't often speak about why their marriage didn't work out.

Despite the couple's divorce, Adele and Konecki have managed to remain amicable over the years, and there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between them. In fact, when Adele's spoken about her ex, she really hasn't had anything but glowing things to say. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of her November 2021 television special, Adele said that she trusts her ex-husband "with [her] life" (per People). She went on to say that she feels as though her ex and her son were "angels" that had been sent to her at the perfect time. "He came at such a moment, where the stability that he and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me," Adele explained. Although the mom of one has moved on romantically, her marriage to Konecki isn't something she regrets — and she expressed such in another post-divorce interview.