What To Know About HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse Judge Jonathan Adler

"Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" marks HGTV's contribution to the current Barbie craze, but they're raising the stakes beyond bubblegum pink outfits and bedazzled cowboy hats. In this new competition show, eight teams of HGTV and Food Network superstars are turning a California home into a real-life Barbie dreamhouse.

While some of our favorite HGTV personalities are battling out in the special event, including Ty Pennington and Christina Hall, the show also features supermodel Ashley Graham as host and Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks as judges. If you're unfamiliar, Adler is a hugely successful potter, author, and interior designer with over fifteen store locations under the Jonathan Adler brand.

Beyond this, Adler's collaborative history with Barbie makes him a perfect judge for the "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." From designing a celebratory Malibu Dream House of his own to becoming a creative director at Fisher-Price, Adler has led a pretty prolific (and Barbie-filled) career. Here's everything you need to know about this HGTV judge.