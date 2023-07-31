What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Julie Gonzalo

Actor Julie Gonzalo was born in Argentina in 1981, and Spanish is her first language. Gonzalo has noted that many people don't know this because she passes as white, and this has had an interesting effect on her career. "I'm Latina, I'm proud to be Latina, but, in a sense, I am also the whitest Latina," she told International Business Times. "I'm 100 percent South American. I was born and raised in Argentina, left when I was nine. I consider myself Hispanic ... I just look white." She added, "It's a hard place for me because I am such an oddity, in a sense, because I am Hispanic, sure, I check that box, but when you look at me, you don't see Hispanic." Despite the unusual effect her identity has had on things, she's managed to carve out quite a niche for herself and often does interviews in Spanish.

Luckily, it also seems that Gonzalo loves the Hallmark Channel as much as it loves her. "I think what continues to attract me to Hallmark are the heartfelt storylines. We currently live in a world full of fears and chaos that at the end of the day you want to believe in love and pureness. You want to have faith that there's is still magic out there." She also calls the network "so empowering to women" adding, "the way they portray women in Hallmark movies [is] just so beautiful and inspiring."