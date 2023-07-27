Who Are The Royals' Doctors And What Do They Do

For every man, there's a strong woman standing nearby. For every Barbie, there's a doting Ken hoping to be noticed. And for every royal, there are about 20 different medical professionals on standby at all times in case of an emergency. We often marvel at the life of a royal — sometimes for how unbelievable it is, other times for how cushy it is, and often for how suffocating it is. But we rarely consider what life must be like for those closely related to the royals. And no, not those related by blood. Those on the royals' periphery who are responsible for making the ship run so smoothly.

The royals have lots of people on their periphery — nannies, cooks, cleaners, makeup artists, hair stylists, fashion stylists, and more. But quite possibly the most indispensable people who tend to the royals are their doctors. Like most other people in their life, the royals have a private group of doctors who are responsible for their care. These doctors are responsible for other patients, too, but one of their chief priorities is providing medical care for the Windsors whenever necessary. Like most of us, the royals have multiple doctors in their circle to account for various specialties. Some of them have longstanding relationships with the royal family while others are merely rotational. But what they all have in common is their importance to the royal family. Keep reading for more insight on what each of those doctors does.