All The Drama Between Beyoncé's Sister Solange And Jay-Z Explained

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have always showcased their close sisterly bond over the years. Since finding fame as a member of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé has always found ways to make sure her little sister got some shine. Solange has toured with Destiny's Child, made guest appearances to dance onstage with her superstar sister, and even co-wrote one of Beyoncé's biggest club bangers "Get Me Bodied." So when Jay-Z started dating the "Formation" singer over two decades ago, it likely didn't take him too long to learn the Knowles sisters come in a packaged deal.

As close as Beyoncé and Solange are, the two sisters have shown how different their personalities and lifestyles are. Beyoncé is known for her calm, cool, and collected demeanor which likely stems from her upbringing in the public eye. Meanwhile, Solange has given signs that she might pack a little more fire than her sister when speaking her mind. In 2008, Solange corrected a news reporter for including drama about Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in her interview to promote her second album (via The YBF). In 2010, she also went on a Twitter rant against Katy Perry after catching her son watching the "California Girls" music video which she felt was "polluting" the children with her "kiddie porn," as captured by MTV. But her most infamous feud came four years later with her brother-in-law Jay-Z.