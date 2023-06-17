Inside Beyoncé And Solange Knowles' Relationship Over The Years

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles grew up in a home in Houston that centered around music. From the age of nine, Beyoncé began performing with a girl group named Girl's Tyme, which later evolved into Destiny's Child. Her talents were first discovered by her dance teacher who heard her sing during class and recognized that she could hold a tune. The teacher notified her father who later managed the group that performed on shows like "Star Search" before landing their first record deal in 1995. Not far behind Beyoncé was her younger sister, Solange, who also found a love for music.

In an interview with her little sis for Interview Magazine, Beyoncé recalled seeing her sister write and record songs in her bedroom at the age of 10. "I remember thinking, 'My little sister is going to be something super special,' because you always seemed to know what you wanted," she told Solange. It wasn't long before a young Solange played the songs she had written for her family.

Despite her apprehension, her family was supportive. "They're the first people I played the songs to, and how they responded to them was just incredibly humbling and amazing for me," Solange told Loud and Quiet. She landed her first publishing deal at 15 and even penned songs for Kelly Rowland's debut solo album. From a young age, the two sisters had big aspirations and their parents nurtured it.