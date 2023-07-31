Tiffany Haddish's Heartbreaking Experience With Multiple Miscarriages

During The Washington Post's profile of Tiffany Haddish, published on July 20, 2023, the multi-faceted performer allowed the outlet to stand near as she spoke openly with her doctor's office over the phone. During that call, Haddish heartbreakingly discussed her miscarriage that occurred just days before the reporter's arrival. According to Kevin Hart's protege, it was the eighth time she'd lost a pregnancy. While each time left her emotionally scarred, she confessed that she was always reluctant to share her ordeal with others. "I don't want people saying: 'Are you okay? Are you all right?'" Haddish transparently shared with the outlet. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

In her appearance on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast, Haddish explained that she was remaining optimistic, viewing each miscarriage as a sign. "I don't know if I am capable, and I feel like that was God's birth control telling me, 'He is not the one. That is not who you are supposed to be having a baby with,'" Haddish confessed to Bilson (via NBC DFW).

Haddish previously dated rapper Common, whom she met in 2019. The two began dating soon after but called it quits in December 2021. It's unclear if he was the father of her latest unborn fetus or any others, nor has Common publicly commented on Haddish's stunning revelations.