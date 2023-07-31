Meet Simu Liu's Girlfriend, Allison Hsu

Allison Hsu possesses much more than just a pretty face. Per her LinkedIn, after graduating from the University of California in Los Angeles with a Bachelor Of Arts in Economics, Film, Television & Digital Media, she began a career in the music business. This led Hsu to Digital Marketing Director position with Interscope Records. In her role, she helped with the online imprints of several of the label's signees. Her work has been so notable that it caught the attention of Forbes. In December 2021, the publication recognized Hsu in its 30 Under 30 North America Music list, which recognizes young innovators and executives making strides in the industry.

In the acknowledgment, Forbes wrote that Hsu used her remarkable skills to spearhead the digital platforms of artists such as Lady Gaga and FINNEAS. She worked closely with several teams to successfully launch websites and campaigns for musicians. In a heartfelt Instagram post regarding her achievement, Hsu expressed her sincere gratitude for being recognized by such a prestigious publication.

"​​Thank you so so much @forbes @forbesunder30 for this honor. It's still surreal to me that I get to wake up every day and do what I love at a company as innovative and trailblazing as @interscope and work alongside so many amazing people that inspire me to be the best version of myself possible," Hsu wrote in the lengthy statement.