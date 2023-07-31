The Real Meaning Behind Calm Down By Rema And Selena Gomez

No one can calm down about Rema's "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez, and for good reason. The sexy Afrobeats banger is the ideal summer track for the club, the car, the beach, and even the bedroom. After it went viral on TikTok and peaked at the number three spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, Gomez shared her gratitude for Rema and the song in a July 1 Instagram post. "This man has changed my life forever," the singer captioned photos of her and her collaborator embracing and posing. Gomez, who felt one of her biggest hits was a Rihanna reject, further said, "Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever." He replied in the comments, "Love you too Queen," with a red heart emoji.

With its addictive melody and the beat that practically begs you to bust out some smooth dance moves, it's easy to lose yourself in the tune without listening closely to the words. If you pay attention, though, there's a narrative packed with love, lust, and fear. The hit was inspired by a real experience Rema had when he tried to woo an attractive woman at a party. In "Calm Down," the talented musician sings about winning over the captivating partygoer, and Gomez musically steps into the woman's shoes and tells her side of the story.