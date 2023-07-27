What Fans Can Expect On TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort
Launched in 2014, TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" was a new spin on a reality dating show that has enthralled audiences for nearly a decade. The show follows real-life couples looking to obtain K-1 visas, otherwise known as the fiancé visa. The K-1 allows the romantic partner of a U.S. citizen entry into the country for 90 days with the assumption that the pair will be wed in that time. If they don't tie the knot, the foreign national has to return home.
The show has featured some extremely memorable couples who have dealt with relatable issues (like unapproving families) and not-so-relatable issues (like the stigma of being considered a mail-order bride).
TLC's take on reality dating has been so successful, it has led to dozens of spin-offs like "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Many of the "90 Day Fiancé" stars have since become household names and have blown up in memes across social media. Fans of the show are now anxiously anticipating the newest installment: "90 Day: The Last Resort."
What is 90 Day: The Last Resort about?
The newest installment of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise looks back at some of the previous couples on the show — couples that are close to breaking up — and attempts to mend their rocky relationships. The show will act like a marriage retreat where the couples can explore their issues whether it be unresolved anger, broken trust, intimacy problems, or burning jealousy. The pairs will work with a team of professionals in group therapy sessions and in more private settings. Plus, they will participate in relationship-building activities at the resort as well as off the property.
Viewers can expect explosive revelations, confessions, drama, and plenty of tears, all wrapped up in a luxurious tropical location. At the end of their time at the resort, each featured couple will have to make a choice: stay together and save the relationship or go their own separate ways.
Will your favorite couple manage to make it work?
When can you watch it?
The show premieres on TLC on August 14, 2023, with episodes expected to be on streaming as well. However, TLC is also giving you another way to get your "90 Day" fix. According to TV Insider, there will be a companion podcast each week as well called "90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions." Sukanya Krishnan will host the podcast along with three relationship experts from the series.
The podcast discussion will revolve around the bigger episode moments as well as the participating couples' issues. But it will give you more than just an inside peek. Listeners can also get their burning questions answered.
Wondering what to watch before August 14? Well, there are a few confirmations already circulating of what couples will make an appearance, so it would be smart to get caught up on their seasons. Seasons 7 and 8 of the original show are a good place to start as well as "90 Day: The Single Life" if you have time.
Where can you watch it?
Of course, you can watch the show on TLC when it premieres, but it will also be available on streaming channels. Discovery Plus and Max will both have episodes available, but you will need a subscription to watch them.
Per the Discovery Plus site, the service comes in two versions — inside the U.S. and outside the U.S. The inside version covers the 50 states, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The outside version is available in Canada, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., Brazil, India, and the Philippines.
Max is currently available in all 50 states, the Caribbean, and Mexico. You can also stream this HBO service in 19 Central and South American countries. Max can be viewed in 29 European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greenland, Portugal, and Sweden. More European countries are scheduled to be added through 2024. You can check to see if Max is available in your country here.
That trailer though ...
The official teaser trailer on Instagram does exactly that — tease. The short video gives very little away, but it does showcase a beautiful locale. The narrator gives only two real clues as to what fans can expect. The show will feature five couples from previous "90 Day" seasons and each couple will have to open up about their "relationship demons" and either work it out or "say goodbye for good."
Other than that, it's just clip after clip of white sandy beaches, palm trees, sparkling pools, and stunning vacation properties. There is a clip of hurricane winds thrown in the mix hinting at some serious drama to come, but fans are definitely left wanting more with this trailer. Will TLC drop another teaser before the show airs on August 14, 2023? Fans can only hope! Until then, viewers can glean sneak peeks on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" Instagram page.
The couples: Jovi and Yara — confirmed!
Jovi and Yara's relationship has been struggling for a while since first appearing in Season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé" and then on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" The lovely Yara from Ukraine had a penchant for the finer things in life, and she was not initially impressed with Jovi's New Orleans lifestyle which included partying at strip clubs. And even with the birth of their daughter, Mylah, the couple has been fighting it out for years.
While on Season 7 of "Happily Ever After?" the couple appeared to be heading for a split. Yara was considering moving back to Europe but Jovi was hopeful of another child. The season ended with viewers unsure where the relationship was going. Since then, fans have been watching Instagram to keep tabs on the status of their marriage. However, it has been noted that the pair have been posting more photos together in recent months.
The pair confirmed their participation in "90 Day: The Last Resort" on Instagram in July 2023.
The couples: Ed and Liz — confirmed!
Big Ed, a photographer from California, was first introduced to viewers in Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days." At that time, he was dating Rosemarie from the Philippines. The pair didn't work out, and Ed made an appearance on another "90 Day" franchise show, "90 Day: The Single Life." It was there that his relationship with Liz blossomed.
The pair definitely had their ups and downs, and fans have been enthralled with their on-again-off-again rollercoaster relationship ever since. "Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!" Liz told People in 2021. During "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Season 7, the pair had their engagement party and then a blowout fight that had Liz throwing her diamond in a random yard. They managed to patch things up over the season, but the relationship definitely appeared strained.
Liz has been promoting her and Ed's appearance on "90 Day: The Last Resort" on Instagram, but receiving mixed reviews from fans. Several commentators have urged her to move on from Ed.
The couples: Asuelu and Kalani — rumored!
Married in 2018, Asuelu and Kalani have had their fair share of struggles since their first appearance on TLC. The two met in Samoa and have two children together. But between money issues and harsh words, fans wondered whether the pair could keep it together. The duo have been featured on several shows including "90 Day Diaries" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"
Kalani's Instagram followers have noticed a possible new man on the horizon. A tattoed hand — presumably not belonging to Asuelu — made an appearance in an Instagram story and someone close to Kalani spoke with The U.S. Sun about the prospective new love. The source said the man works in private security and is named Dallas. The source also said the mystery man "has already introduced her to family." There have also been rumors that Asuelu made a new love connection with Winter Everett, the younger sister of Chantel Everett. However, he denied those rumors in a TikTok live.
Several pieces of evidence indicate the pair might make an appearance together on the new show. Kalani shared a carousel of images on Instagram during the filming of the highly anticipated "90 Day: The Last Resort" but none of the photos included Asuelu. But, on their official Instagram page, the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise posted a snap of both Asuelu and Kalani posing on the beach in a promo for the show, indicating a definite appearance from the two.
The couples: Angela and Michael — confirmed!
Angela and Michael first hit the spotlight in Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Michael, from Nigeria, messaged Angela on social media, and the rest is history. Then, Angela planned a trip to Africa against her family's advice. Not only do Angela and Michael come from different cultures, but they also have a substantial age gap. In 2023, Angela turned 57 while Michael was 35.
Getting a visa for Michael proved difficult, and Angela made another trip from Georgia to Nigeria in Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." This time things were a bit more volatile, but the couple did commence with an engagement party and an eventual wedding in 2020. However, things did not stay rosy for long. Fertility issues and the long distance took a toll. Then, a cheating scandal broke during Season 7 of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Michael was caught telling another woman he loved her.
It was assumed the relationship was over, but rumor has it that Michael is in the United States based on a cryptic video of the couple that Angela shared on Instagram. Is love rekindling? Moreover, Angela confirmed her participation in the new franchise show "90 Day: The Last Resort" in another Instagram post in July 2023 with the caption: "GET READY IM BACKKK."
The couples: Molly and Kelly — rumored!
Fans first met Molly on "90 Day Fiancé" Season 5 where she got engaged to a Dominican Republic native named Luis Mendez. The pair met while Molly was vacationing on the island and they married in a secret legal proceeding without any ceremony. The marriage didn't last long, and Luis was remarried just months after divorcing Molly.
Molly's love life continued to be chronicled by TLC in "90 Day: The Single Life" Season 1 where she met Kelly, a former NYPD officer. The relationship seemed solid for a while with Molly's children approving of the match. However, issues cropped up, and fans noticed Kelly unfollowed Molly's lingerie brand on Instagram. Her manager claimed the relationship was over in a statement to In Touch: "Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior."
However, rumor has it that Molly and Kelly will make an appearance on "90 Day: The Last Resort" following a promo image of the pair on the franchise's official Instagram page.
The therapists: Petey Silveira — confirmed!
Counseling couples for over 35 years, spiritual healer Petey Silveira can handle it all: resentment, intimacy issues, and jealousy. She is a past-life regression therapist — having trained under Dr. Brian Weiss — who uses various practices like yoga and hypnotherapy to foster healing. Silveira offers courses and coaching programs to help her clients get to the bottom of their trauma so they can live fulfilling lives full of love and joy.
In addition to her counseling work on the TLC network, Silveira also co-hosts a therapy podcast called "Therapy Unfiltered" and leads couples' retreats. Additionally, she's authored books titled "Guided by the Truth" and "Musings to Help the Soul Remember."
A veteran of "90 Day" shows, Silveira will help "90 Day: The Last Resort" couples work through their relationship and participate in the accompanying podcast, "90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions," answering fan questions, according to TV Insider.
The therapists: Dr. Janie Lacy — confirmed!
Dr. Janie Lacy helps couples and families in her trauma counseling practice. She specializes in relationship trauma, sex addiction, and anxiety. Lacy attended a graduate program at Palm Beach Atlantic University and a doctorate program at California Southern University. She has also undergone specialist training for the treatment of sex addiction.
TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" series isn't the only media appearance Lacy has made. She has given advice and been interviewed on "Good Morning America," CNN, and more. She's also been a guest on the "Bill Cunningham Show" and "Emotional Mojo." Dr. Lacy hosts her own podcast called "Let's Talk About It" and has done a TEDx Talk called "Breaking the Chains of Unhealthy Relationships." With her practice in Orlando, Florida, Dr. Lacy has been nationally recognized as a relationship expert, providing her expertise and speaking at countless events around the country.
According to TV Insider, viewers will see Dr. Janie Lacy in action on the new "90 Day Fiancé" series as one-third of the relationship connoisseurs that are making an appearance.
The therapists: Dr. Jason Prendergast — confirmed!
Practicing out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dr. Jason Prendergast specializes in marriage counseling and relationship therapy. He brings a unique perspective to the couples on the "90 Day Fiancé" shows. Prendergast generally starts with a Temperament Assessment that allows him to get deep knowledge of the patient's temperament. He uses the knowledge gleaned in the assessment to help the couple heal anger, resentment, and trauma.
A Chicago native, Prendergast obtained a Bachelor of Science in Religion and an MBA in Business Leadership from Liberty University, as well as a Ph.D. in Pastoral Psychology from Maranatha College. He is an ordained minister as well as a life coach, and he created Edify Creative Counseling Group where he is CEO. In 2021, Prendergrast was featured in the ESPN documentary "Long Live Seven, The Bryce Gowdy Story" and was one of the Florida Panthers' 28 nominees for Black Excellence in 2023. He has also been featured on NBC and NPR.
Fans will be able to witness Dr. Prendergast provide his expertise to the couples troubled in paradise on TLC's "90 Day: The Last Resort" as reported by TV Insider.