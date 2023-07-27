What Fans Can Expect On TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort

Launched in 2014, TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" was a new spin on a reality dating show that has enthralled audiences for nearly a decade. The show follows real-life couples looking to obtain K-1 visas, otherwise known as the fiancé visa. The K-1 allows the romantic partner of a U.S. citizen entry into the country for 90 days with the assumption that the pair will be wed in that time. If they don't tie the knot, the foreign national has to return home.

The show has featured some extremely memorable couples who have dealt with relatable issues (like unapproving families) and not-so-relatable issues (like the stigma of being considered a mail-order bride).

TLC's take on reality dating has been so successful, it has led to dozens of spin-offs like "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Many of the "90 Day Fiancé" stars have since become household names and have blown up in memes across social media. Fans of the show are now anxiously anticipating the newest installment: "90 Day: The Last Resort."