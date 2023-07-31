What We Know About Rachel McAdams' Boyfriend, Jamie Linden

From "The Notebook" to "About Time," Rachel McAdams is pretty much the queen of romance movies. More often than not, her love interests are (literally) jumping through time just to say "I do" (case and point, "The Time Traveler's Wife"). "I love stories with love in them. I just prefer those films," the actor told Collider in a 2013 interview. In the decade since, she's fallen in love on screen in several movies. Off-screen, she's been busy connecting with her real-life boyfriend, writer and director Jamie Linden. Good news — he loves love too!

Besides parenting two children together, Linden and McAdams have a few other things in common. Most notably, Linden adapted Nicholas Sparks' novel, "Dear John," for the big screen in 2010. This was just six years after McAdams starred in another Nicholas Sparks adaptation, "The Notebook." They've also both worked with Channing Tatum — Tatum played McAdams' love interest in "The Vow," and Linden directed the "Magic Mike" star in "10 Years." Hollywood is a pretty small world.

Although McAdams and Linden like to keep a low profile (they've never actually appeared on the red carpet together) it's fair to say they make a good couple. "They're really cute together and seem very comfortable with one another," an insider told Us Weekly, describing Linden as "a great guy."