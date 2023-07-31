How Your Favorite Hallmark Stars Made History While On Location In Greece

Deciding on a shooting location is a crucial part of any production, but it's sometimes harder than the average person might think, especially if you want to take it outside. With many film sets being artificial and specifically built for show business purposes, some productions go above and beyond in order to deliver spectacular results.

Hallmark is known for its holiday franchises and festive backdrops, but their other movies are just as visually stunning. And, for the final chapter of the super popular "Wedding Veil" series, the Hallmark Channel took it to Greece to deliver the story of Tracy and Nick's long-overdue honeymoon in "The Wedding Veil Journey."

Moreover, the beloved television network made history by scoring a site no one has ever filmed at before — the Lindos Acropolis of Rhodes Island. Industry veterans Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert were just some of your favorite stars to embark on this adventure, and the experience was nothing short of incredible.