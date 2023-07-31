Kody Brown's Biggest Fights With Janelle

Kody Brown, the self-proclaimed patriarch of the polygamist Brown family, is left with only one wife, Robyn Brown, following the dissolution of his relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, all of whom have embarked on their own personal journeys in the aftermath, making the controversial polygamist question his ways.

One of the hardest breakups for Kody was Janelle, his second wife, whom he spiritually married in 1993. After almost 30 years of marriage, Kody and Janelle split, making their separation public in late 2022. There was no single reason preceding their decision, but a number of smaller issues the couple had been dealing with for years.

From Kody's disapproval of Janelle's independence to forcing her to buy a house she didn't want, the star of TLC's long-running "Sister Wives" also pushed his second wife over the edge with his super strict COVID-19 rules. While he did want to reconcile and work things out between them, Janelle decided it was best not to go down that road.