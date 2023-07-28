Prince Harry Earns Small Win In Battle Against British Tabloids As Lawsuit Heads To Trial

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has received some good legal news this week. A Judge in London's High Court has decided that Harry's civil suit against News Group Newspapers, parent company of tabloid "The Sun" and the out-of-business "News Of The World" can go ahead (via NBC).

Prince Harry alleges that the news corporation used illegal means to gather information about him, and Justice Timothy Fancourt has decided that Harry has a right to bring News Group Newspapers (NGN) to court over the issue. While the judge will not allow the allegations that NGN tapped Harry's phone calls to proceed into the courtroom, The Duke's assertions that the company used other shady means of information gathering – like hiring private investigators – will be heard in court.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned NGN had requested that all charges be thrown out, but only succeeded in having the allegations of phone tapping dismissed. Even so, a spokesperson for NGN put a positive spin on the situation by saying, "The High Court has today, in a significant victory for News Group Newspapers, dismissed The Duke of Sussex's phone hacking claims against both the News Of The World and The Sun" (via GB News).