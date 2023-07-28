How Queen Camilla Can Elevate Her Signature Style, According To An Expert

Queen Camilla has been honing her royal look by partnering with trusted designers for 18 years. Camilla is a fan of A-line dresses, a universally flattering style. Over the years, the queen has worn a variety of these in bold prints and bright colors, as well as pastels. Designer Anna Valentine, who created Camilla's dress for her 2005 wedding to King Charles, strives for camera-ready outfits. "They are always tailored in some respect, but then we add a softness and some swing so that she has lovely movement," Valentine explained to The Telegraph in 2017.

Some people, however, would like to see Camilla break out of her comfort zone. "I would prefer to see Queen Camilla's hemline come up just a little and see her wear more structured fabrics and more form-fitting sheath dresses like other royal ladies," style expert Leroy Dawkins informed Express. Fiona Clare, one of Camilla's go-to designers, disagrees. She feels hemlines should lengthen with age and has increased the queen's hems by 4 to 5 inches.

Megan Watkins, SilkFred's Head Stylist, appreciates Camilla's goal to look stylish without garnering unnecessary attention. "If she really wanted to make a statement, though, I think she would look phenomenal in a square-necked style, perhaps with a more exaggerated waistline," she suggested to Express. Whether or not Camilla shakes up her style, she already knows the key to style success: "If you are confident in what you wear, like she is, you will always look great," says Clare.