Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Week Of 7/31: Sloan's Scheme Escalates, Harris Enters Bayview

"Days of Our Lives" fans are in for more hot summer drama as July ends and August begins.

Currently, there is a lot of tension in Salem and much of it involved Sloan Petersen and the web of lies she has built around her relationship with Eric Brady. Viewers will remember that Sloan lied about getting a DNA sample from Eric to test against Nicole Walker's unborn baby, and now she'll go a step further when she actually tampers with Nicole's life yet again by doctoring the test results for which Nicole and EJ have been waiting.

Meanwhile, the rest of Salem is also dealing with some very heavy situations. Here's what to expect for the week of July 31, 2023.