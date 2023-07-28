JoJo Siwa Doesn't Regret Calling Out Hallmark's Candace Cameron Bure

It's been a year since JoJo Siwa's TikTok video about celebrities she's met went viral. In it, she shared which star fell into which category: nicest, funniest, most crush-worthy. It also included rudest, and Siwa flashed a photo of Candace Cameron Bure as her celebrity pick in this realm.

Siwa recently shared with The Viall Files that the video was actually meant to throw shade at someone else — she didn't say who — but it was Bure who the public latched on to. "People ran with it," the dancer recalled. In particular, Siwa noted, her LGBTQIA+ fans started tangling with Bure's Christian fans. "Everyone started coming after her. Everyone started coming after me. We were both getting hit." The two made peace, with Bure posting on Instagram, "We had all the feels, and it was all good. There's no drama. That's the tea."

But the drama did show up in November 2022, after Bure left the Hallmark Channel for GAC Family and did an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I think the Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told the paper. Siwa, an out member of the LGBTQ+ community, wasn't a fan of Bure's proclamation.