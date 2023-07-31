The Unapologetic Real Meaning Behind Beyoncé's Song Sorry

The complications in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage stepped into the limelight in the song "Sorry," the iconic break-up anthem where the songstress found empowerment in herself. Fans may remember that Serena Williams made a cameo in the song's music video, dancing alongside Beyoncé as she tells men: "Boy, bye."

The song was a standout on her critically acclaimed 2016 album, "Lemonade." The album has been lauded as Beyoncé's magnum opus — even though she won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2017, fans and critics alike were surprised when she lost "Album of the Year." As she accepted her win, even Adele made it a point to dedicate the award to her dear friend. The album was also accompanied by a visual film, "Beyonce: Lemonade," which premiered on HBO.

On this album, Queen Bey got as real and raw as ever. It follows her progressing emotions after finding out her loved one has been unfaithful — something she could relate to in real life. In "Sorry," Beyoncé famously calls out the woman Jay-Z cheated on her with and declares that she no longer feels the blues — rather, she's enraged. To get her revenge, she goes on a spite-filled joyride, which consists of going to the club and having zero "Fs" left to give.