Kassie DePaiva Set To Bring Eve Donovan Back To Days Of Our Lives

It's time for "Days of Our Lives" fans to either rejoice or recoil, as a controversial familiar face is heading back to Salem. Kassie DePaiva returns as legendary troublemaker Eve Donovan on August 3, per Soaps in Depth.

DePaiva, already well-known in the soap opera world from her stint as Blair on "One Life to Live," was cast as Eve in 2014. She has portrayed Eve in some of her most despicable and heartbreaking storylines, such as her forbidden affair with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and the tragic death of her daughter, Paige (True O'Brien). Eve was last seen in Salem in August 2020, when she kidnapped Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and attempted to brainwash him into killing his wife. She was admitted to Bayview Sanitarium, and during her absence, fans have been wondering when Eve would return to their screens. Now she's back, just in time to run into an old acquaintance.