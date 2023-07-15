Days Of Our Lives Forbidden Affairs: JJ And Eve

Most fans know that "Days of Our Lives" has never shied away from including the most bizarre storylines in their show. From implanting someone's essence into a microchip to multiple exorcisms, the show is known for pushing the boundaries on daytime television. Perhaps one of the more surprising storylines in the soap's history is the affair between two unlikely characters: JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

From his start on "Days of Our Lives" in 2004, JJ Deveraux has had many gripping storylines to his name. JJ (also known as Jack Jr.) is the son of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), one of the most popular "Days of our Lives" power couples. He is also the younger brother to another beloved "Days" character, Abigail Dimera (Kate Mansi). As a teenager, JJ found himself in trouble more often than not; selling pot, stealing drugs from the hospital and multiple occurrences of vandalism gained him a less-than-reputable reputation. However, perhaps the most heinous of all his moral crimes is starting up an affair with his girlfriend's mother.

Eve Donovan, the daughter of Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) and Gabrielle Pascal (Karen Moncrieff), is one of the more morally gray characters on "Days of Our Lives." While some might feel sympathy for some of the things she has been through (such as a life of forced prostitution and an attack from the Riverfront Killer), others might despise her for what she's done to others, such as trying to break up her daughter Paige's (True O'Brien) relationship with JJ Deveraux by sleeping with him herself.