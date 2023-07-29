Days Of Our Lives Puts Production On Pause Following Backstage Harassment Scandal

The "Days of Our Lives" investigation into Albert Alarr started in March 2023 with a complaint from a female employee about gender pay discrimination and women being laid off at a disproportionately higher rate than men. The investigation also looked into Alarr's behavior on the set of "Days of Our Lives." He was said to humiliate staffers and actors on the show, particularly women, and made comments "in the most vulgar, crass ways," which caused many people to feel "uncomfortable," according to Deadline. Additionally, he was accused of forcibly kissing one of the female actors on the show at an event, leaving her scared to be around Alarr alone, a source told Deadline. Albarr has been with the show since 2011.

Cordray Productions, which produces "Days of Our Lives," released a statement confirming the investigation to Deadline. And, most likely, at least some of Alarr's inappropriate behavior was confirmed since the production company stated they had "taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment," according to the Deadline report. Some of those actions in response to the investigation's findings reportedly include Alarr being given a written warning and being required to attend training.

As of July, Alarr is currently still in his position as director and co-executive producer at the show. We'll have to wait and see whether the current week-long pause to the "Days of Our Lives" production schedule stays at a week or goes even longer.