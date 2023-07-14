Are Your Favorite Soap Stars Still Working Despite The Actors' Strike In Hollywood?

On July 14, 2023, the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line. Both unions are asking for better pay and contracts, with SAG-AFTRA officially making this decision after their contract ended on June 30, 2023. Hollywood is feeling the burn from these walkouts as the production of various TV shows and movies has reached a standstill. While the SAG-AFTRA strike has no end in sight as of this publication, there is some good news for soap opera fans; the strike will not have soaps in limbo.

Soap opera stars from "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives," and "The Bold and the Beautiful" will continue to work after they return from their summer hiatus. According to Deadline, they were hired under the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, also known as the Network Code.

The publication reports that this code is distinct from the SAG-AFTRA contract that ended in June, which means it did not apply to soap opera actors. Instead, this code is in place until July 2024. Outside of soap operas, viewers can still expect new episodes of talk shows and reality TV to watch. However, not all soap opera stars are for the Network Code.