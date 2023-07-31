Tragic Details From Bill Clinton's Childhood

Presidents tend to be tightlipped about their pasts. Those crucial, character-building moments from before they ever even thought of pursuing the presidency seem to have been forgotten. They'd rather focus on the present and future, starting off as a "blemish-free" beacon of hope.

Bill Clinton has entirely dismissed that notion. During several interviews, the 42nd president of the United States and the people closest to him have been openly candid about the moments in his childhood that defined who he would become as a man. This has given his voters, fans, and haters alike a glimpse into who he is and why he's made the decisions that he has.

There are many who have cast Bill Clinton to the political sidelines after his drama-filled political career and awkward presidential moments unfortunate enough to be captured on camera, but he has been among the most open of our modern presidents. From bone-chilling accusations of abuse to a violent, unstable household, Clinton has laid out many of the tragic details of his childhood and how they've affected him and the people around him.