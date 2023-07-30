The Queen Mother's Relationship With Her Closest Aide Wasn't What You Would Expect

"When the lights go on in Clarence House, it's show time." This sentence could have easily been a catchphrase for Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, who was known in her day for her love of celebration, sense of opulence, and overall joie de vivre. However, according to the royal portrait painter, Richard Stone, the person who most uttered these words was not the elder Elizabeth but her favorite butler, William ("Billy") Tallon. Remembered by his contemporaries as a flamboyant man full of fun and flare, Billy tried to make the Queen Mother's home at Clarence House as joyful a space as possible. After all, as Stone shared in the documentary, "Backstairs Billy," this personable aide was someone for whom the royal household could feel like a stage.

Perhaps because of this butler's passion for the royal household, the Queen Mother took to him. Indeed, those who knew both Elizabeth and Billy claimed that they shared a special bond, based on their beliefs about how to live one's life. In the same documentary, one of William's friends, Bobby Golden, shared, "Queen Elizabeth and Billy got along so well together because they were, in a way, birds of a feather. And, brought up on different sides of the track, but both with the same ideas in life." This sort of synchrony between the Queen Mother and her aide, ultimately, resulted in an unusual friendship, which occasionally transcended barriers like gender and class.