Meet Kaitlan Collins' Boyfriend, Will Douglas

Since joining CNN in 2017 as one of their White House correspondents, Kaitlan Collins has moved up the ranks. This is despite Collins' heated face-off with Donald Trump, where she didn't hold back when questioning the former president's legal troubles. Collins then became the chief correspondent of the network's "This Morning" program. In May 2023, she landed a new position as host of "The Source With Kaitlan Collins," and remains on top of her game as one of CNN's most notable names. Much is known about Collins' excellent career, but her personal life is usually kept out of the spotlight. Only one lucky guy is known to have dated her.

Politician Will Douglas has been linked to Collins in a romantic way. The two reportedly kicked off their relationship in 2015, though not much is known about how they met. Since the two began dating before she joined CNN, its unlikely that they met through those connections. Instead, Collins was early in her journalism career, working for conservative publication The Daily Caller as an entertainment journalist. Despite not knowing how their relationship began, it appears that Douglas is a great match for Collins.